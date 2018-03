1 – RAPIN* (03:24)

2 – LO’ HI’ (04:10)

3 – DISRESPECT IS UNIVERSAL (03:30)

4 – THE PREDICTION (03:13)

5 – IT HURTS (05:30)

6 – YOUR ANGRY BIBLE (04:49)

7 – EXORCISM (05:13)

8 – It’s LOVE (AND I’m SCARED) (03:43)

9 – FOREVER IS A LONG TIME (05:19)



Wanna know my secret, listen you allMake sure you won’t pass it onHe tracked me down that nightI’ll ask you one more time:

Can you keep my secret, listen you all

Anxiety and regret

Won’t forget

My cold sweat,

Trapped inside a mosquito net

uh

Pushed me, yeah, you better know

My back and his sharp elbow

His left hand shut me up, but

listen close I said noooo!

Moon was there to watch

witnessed what he did to me

distant white you blind ballon

just didn’t give a shit!

Lo’ Hi’

Wanna know my secret, listen you all

Make sure you won’t pass it on

He tracked me down that night

I’ll ask you one more time:

Can you keep my secret, listen you all

Anxiety and regret

I won’t forget

My cold sweat

Trapped inside a mosquito net

Pushed me, yeah, you better know

trespassing, in a no-go zone

His left hand shut me up, but

listen close I said noooo!

Pushed me, yeah, you better know

His right hand and his dick in a hole

Close my eyes can’t verbalize,

Trapped, oh God I’m paralyzed

Lo’ Hi’

Wanna know my secret, listen you all

Make sure you won’t pass it on

He tracked me down that night

I’ll ask you one more time

Can you keep my secret, listen you all

Make sure you won’t pass it on

I won’t forget my cold sweat

Trapped inside a mosquito net