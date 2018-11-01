World Music Network
Aus den zahlreichen Veröffentlichungen des angesehenen britischen Weltmusiklabels World Music Network stellen wir vier aktuelle Alben aus der Reihe “Rough Guide” vor.

The Rough Guide To Zakir Hussain

Catalogue No: RGNET1372CD
Barcode: 605633137224

Tracks:
1 – Tabla Taal – Char Taal Ki Sawari (10:32)
2 – Kirwani – Gat Teen Taal (16:58)
3 – Gara – Teentaal (10:48)
4 – Tabla Taal – Ek Taal (07:32)
5 – Punjabi Dhamar – Teental (Drut) Mishra Ghara (23:47)

Gesamtspielzeit: 01:09:38

The Rough Guide To Ali Akbar Khan

Catalogue No: RGNET1373CD
Barcode: 605633137323

Tracks:
1 – Darbari Kanada (Alap) (03:27)
2 – Darbari Kanada (Jod) (03:23)
3 – Ahir Bhaira – Teentaal (10:39)
4 – Maligaura – Jhamptaal (23:46)
5 – Ladkadahan Sarang – Dhamari (25:24)
6 – Pilu (03:13)

Gesamtspielzeit: 01:09:54

The Rough Guide To Barrelhouse Blues

Catalogue No: RGNET1375CD
Barcode: 605633137521

Tracks:
1 Speckled Red: The Dirty Dozen
2 Jimmy Yancey: Slow And Easy Blues
3 Cripple Clarence Lofton: Strut That Thing
4 Will Ezell: Heifer Dust
5 Walter Roland: Watcha Gonna Do?
6 Cow Cow Davenport: Cow Cow Blues
7 Romeo Nelson: Head Rag Hop
8 Roosevelt Sykes: 32-20 Blues
9 Clarence “Pinetop” Smith: Pinetop’s Boogie Woogie
10 Skip James: If You Haven’t Any Hay Get On Down The Road
11 Turner Parrish: Fives
12 Bert Mays: You Can’t Come In
13 Meade Lux Lewis: Honky Tonk Train Blues
14 Charlie Spand: Soon This Morning Blues
15 Herve Duerson: Avenue Strut
16 Victoria Spivey: Hoodoo Man Blues
17 Henry Brown: Henry Brown Blues
18 Little Brother Montgomery: Vicksburg Blues
19 Jabo Williams: Pratt City Blues
20 Pete Johnson & Albert Ammons: Barrelhouse Boogie
21 Bob Call: 31 Blues
22 Freddie ìReddî Nicholson: You Gonna Miss Me Blues
23 Montana Taylor: Detroit Rocks
24 Louise Johnson: On The Wall
25 Leroy Carr & Scrapper Blackwell: Barrelhouse Woman No.2

The Rough Guide To Scottish Folk – Third Edition

Catalogue No: RGNET1368CD
Barcode: 605633136821

Tracks:
1. Saltfishforty – The Odin Stone –
2. Songs of Separation – Echo Mocks The Corncrake (feat. Karine Polwart) –
3. Findlay Napier – Wire Burners –
4. Julie Fowlis – Smeòrach Chlann Dòmhnaill –
5. Talisk – Abyss –
6. Siobhan Miller – Banks of Newfoundland –
7. Rachel Newton – Gura Mise Tha Fo Mhulad –
8. Battlefield Band – The Blantyre Explosion (feat. Christine Primrose) –
9. Karen Matheson – Ca Na Dh’fhag Thu M’fhichead Gini –
10. Breabach – The Midnight Sun –
11. Dàimh – Cuir A-Nall –
12. Kathleen MacInnes – Alasdair Oig Ic Ic Neacail/Latha Siubhal Beinne Dhomh –
13. Salt House – Turn Ye To Me –
14. Kyle Carey – Puirt À Beul –
15. The Furrow Collective – Chuir M Athair Mise Dhan Taigh Charraideach –
16. Mischa Macpherson – Cha dFhuair Mi’n Cadal –

