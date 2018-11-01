Aus den zahlreichen Veröffentlichungen des angesehenen britischen Weltmusiklabels World Music Network stellen wir vier aktuelle Alben aus der Reihe “Rough Guide” vor.
The Rough Guide To Zakir Hussain
Catalogue No: RGNET1372CD
Barcode: 605633137224
Tracks:
1 – Tabla Taal – Char Taal Ki Sawari (10:32)
2 – Kirwani – Gat Teen Taal (16:58)
3 – Gara – Teentaal (10:48)
4 – Tabla Taal – Ek Taal (07:32)
5 – Punjabi Dhamar – Teental (Drut) Mishra Ghara (23:47)
Gesamtspielzeit: 01:09:38
The Rough Guide To Ali Akbar Khan
Catalogue No: RGNET1373CD
Barcode: 605633137323
Tracks:
1 – Darbari Kanada (Alap) (03:27)
2 – Darbari Kanada (Jod) (03:23)
3 – Ahir Bhaira – Teentaal (10:39)
4 – Maligaura – Jhamptaal (23:46)
5 – Ladkadahan Sarang – Dhamari (25:24)
6 – Pilu (03:13)
Gesamtspielzeit: 01:09:54
The Rough Guide To Barrelhouse Blues
Catalogue No: RGNET1375CD
Barcode: 605633137521
Tracks:
1 Speckled Red: The Dirty Dozen
2 Jimmy Yancey: Slow And Easy Blues
3 Cripple Clarence Lofton: Strut That Thing
4 Will Ezell: Heifer Dust
5 Walter Roland: Watcha Gonna Do?
6 Cow Cow Davenport: Cow Cow Blues
7 Romeo Nelson: Head Rag Hop
8 Roosevelt Sykes: 32-20 Blues
9 Clarence “Pinetop” Smith: Pinetop’s Boogie Woogie
10 Skip James: If You Haven’t Any Hay Get On Down The Road
11 Turner Parrish: Fives
12 Bert Mays: You Can’t Come In
13 Meade Lux Lewis: Honky Tonk Train Blues
14 Charlie Spand: Soon This Morning Blues
15 Herve Duerson: Avenue Strut
16 Victoria Spivey: Hoodoo Man Blues
17 Henry Brown: Henry Brown Blues
18 Little Brother Montgomery: Vicksburg Blues
19 Jabo Williams: Pratt City Blues
20 Pete Johnson & Albert Ammons: Barrelhouse Boogie
21 Bob Call: 31 Blues
22 Freddie ìReddî Nicholson: You Gonna Miss Me Blues
23 Montana Taylor: Detroit Rocks
24 Louise Johnson: On The Wall
25 Leroy Carr & Scrapper Blackwell: Barrelhouse Woman No.2
The Rough Guide To Scottish Folk – Third Edition
Catalogue No: RGNET1368CD
Barcode: 605633136821
Tracks:
1. Saltfishforty – The Odin Stone –
2. Songs of Separation – Echo Mocks The Corncrake (feat. Karine Polwart) –
3. Findlay Napier – Wire Burners –
4. Julie Fowlis – Smeòrach Chlann Dòmhnaill –
5. Talisk – Abyss –
6. Siobhan Miller – Banks of Newfoundland –
7. Rachel Newton – Gura Mise Tha Fo Mhulad –
8. Battlefield Band – The Blantyre Explosion (feat. Christine Primrose) –
9. Karen Matheson – Ca Na Dh’fhag Thu M’fhichead Gini –
10. Breabach – The Midnight Sun –
11. Dàimh – Cuir A-Nall –
12. Kathleen MacInnes – Alasdair Oig Ic Ic Neacail/Latha Siubhal Beinne Dhomh –
13. Salt House – Turn Ye To Me –
14. Kyle Carey – Puirt À Beul –
15. The Furrow Collective – Chuir M Athair Mise Dhan Taigh Charraideach –
16. Mischa Macpherson – Cha dFhuair Mi’n Cadal –