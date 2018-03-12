A Still Heart

Von einer neuen Seite zeigen sich The Naked And Famous aus Neuseeland. Das als Indie-Electro-Pop-Band bekannte Quintett hat nun die Synthies und Computer links liegen lassen und zeigen sich auf ihrem neuen Album “A Still Heart” als Akustik-Combo. Naja, nicht ganz, da weiterhin einiges an Elektronik zum Einsatz kommt, meist in Form von Effekten.

Die beiden kreativen Köpfe der Band, Alisa Xayalith und Thom Powers, haben zugleich angekündigt, dass sie ihre Musik auf der kommenden Tour ebenfalls in dieser reduzierten Version wiedergeben möchten. Diese speziellen Versionen ihrer besten Stücke aus den vergangenen zehn Jahren, die sie hier versammelt haben, klingen echt gut. Thom Powers meint dazu:

“The concept of stripped back Naked and Famous recordings goes beyond just the bare bones of voice and guitar … I’ve always loved minimal music and it’s been inspiring to boil these songs down to their core ingredients. At which point, reimagining them begins to feel like writing them for the first time.”

Tracks:

1 – A Still Heart (03:50)

2 – Punching in a Dream – Stripped (03:28)

3 – Last Forever – Stripped (03:50)

4 – All of This – Stripped (04:01)

5 – Girls Like You – Stripped (04:14)

6 – Higher – Stripped (04:02)

7 – I Kill Giants – Stripped (04:05)

8 – No Way – Stripped (04:30)

9 – Teardrop (03:26)

10 – Young Blood – Stripped (03:49)

Line-Up:

Alisa Xayalith: Gesang, Keyboards

Thom Powers: Gesang, Gitarre

Aaron Short: Programmierung, Keyboards

David Beadle: Bass

Jesse Wood: Schlagzeug

