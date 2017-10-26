Negative Prophet

Die aus Australien stammende und aktuell in London lebende Künstlerin Suzie Stapleton stellt heute ihre neue Single mit dem Namen “Negative Prophet” vor. Die von ihr geschriebene und produzierte Nummer ist ein weiteres Beispiel für ihre rauhe, ungeschminkte Musik, die oft hochemotional ist. Sie will “Negative Prophet” als Protest verstanden wissen, gegen eine übersättigte Welt, in der die Mächtigen auf Kosten der Machtlosen leben. Den Text haben wir unten angehängt.

Gemischt wurde “Negative Prophet” von Drew Smith. Das Mastering wurde von Bunt Stafford-Clark in The Pierce Rooms vorgenommen.

Suzie Stapleton stellt “Negative Prophet” zum kostenlosen Download zur Verfügung: Download

Besetzung:

Suzie Stapleton – vocals, guitar, ebow

Fred Lyenn Jacques – bass, and bowed double bass

Jim Sclavunos – tambourine

NEGATIVE PROPHET – LYRICS

Turning white in the shade

A gun made out of yesterday

Killing time, got RSI

Crossing t’s and doubting I’s

Say it loud, speak of proof

Say it ten times, make it true

Sell it to the searchers, the beggars, the bored

Sell it before it’s sold to you

But the future is here

And the dawn that divides night and day is clear

Traded soul, time in lieu

Got a raise, got nothing to lose

Got my feet up on the chair

To stop the cold coming up my legs

Take a picture, take the pills

Use a filter, cure all ills

Took as much as I could fit

Onto my plate, into my hit

But the future is here

And the dawn that divides night and day is clear

A foetus blinking in the sun

Nobody told me we had begun

Rub snake oil into the wound

Praise the negative prophet with a positive tune

Tried to break the habits, tried to break the fall

But it all happened so slowly, like nothing was happening at all

Save your money, save your health, enslave your marriage, save yourself

Pick a course, pave the road, pay the mortgage, pull the load

Grab the young flesh while you have the chance

Put it all on black, rip up the card and steal the last dance

A naked oak, a white-picket cage

Prehistoric longings in a modern age

Well, I’ve been taking deep breaths, it’s been a while between shrinks

Up in the attic is a box of thoughts that I shouldn’t think

They will sell you a crutch, watch you limp away

They know you can run, they need you to stay

Sickly creatures on Satan’s earth

Trading in their rosaries and trying to buy some worth

An altered boy on his knees,

Screams “Oh God, do you believe in me?”

But the future is here

And the dawn that divides night and day is clear

Oh God, do you believe in me?

Aktuelle Tourdaten:

2018-04-13 Nantes

2018-04-14 Brest

2018-04-15 Orleans

2018-04-23 Prag Zizkovska Noc Festival

2018-04-24 Prag Zizkovska Noc Festival

2018-05-11 London The Finsbury Pub



