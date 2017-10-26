Die aus Australien stammende und aktuell in London lebende Künstlerin Suzie Stapleton stellt heute ihre neue Single mit dem Namen “Negative Prophet” vor. Die von ihr geschriebene und produzierte Nummer ist ein weiteres Beispiel für ihre rauhe, ungeschminkte Musik, die oft hochemotional ist. Sie will “Negative Prophet” als Protest verstanden wissen, gegen eine übersättigte Welt, in der die Mächtigen auf Kosten der Machtlosen leben. Den Text haben wir unten angehängt.
Gemischt wurde “Negative Prophet” von Drew Smith. Das Mastering wurde von Bunt Stafford-Clark in The Pierce Rooms vorgenommen.
Suzie Stapleton stellt “Negative Prophet” zum kostenlosen Download zur Verfügung: Download
Besetzung:
Suzie Stapleton – vocals, guitar, ebow
Fred Lyenn Jacques – bass, and bowed double bass
Jim Sclavunos – tambourine
NEGATIVE PROPHET – LYRICS
Turning white in the shade
A gun made out of yesterday
Killing time, got RSI
Crossing t’s and doubting I’s
Say it loud, speak of proof
Say it ten times, make it true
Sell it to the searchers, the beggars, the bored
Sell it before it’s sold to you
But the future is here
And the dawn that divides night and day is clear
Traded soul, time in lieu
Got a raise, got nothing to lose
Got my feet up on the chair
To stop the cold coming up my legs
Take a picture, take the pills
Use a filter, cure all ills
Took as much as I could fit
Onto my plate, into my hit
But the future is here
And the dawn that divides night and day is clear
A foetus blinking in the sun
Nobody told me we had begun
Rub snake oil into the wound
Praise the negative prophet with a positive tune
Tried to break the habits, tried to break the fall
But it all happened so slowly, like nothing was happening at all
Save your money, save your health, enslave your marriage, save yourself
Pick a course, pave the road, pay the mortgage, pull the load
Grab the young flesh while you have the chance
Put it all on black, rip up the card and steal the last dance
A naked oak, a white-picket cage
Prehistoric longings in a modern age
Well, I’ve been taking deep breaths, it’s been a while between shrinks
Up in the attic is a box of thoughts that I shouldn’t think
They will sell you a crutch, watch you limp away
They know you can run, they need you to stay
Sickly creatures on Satan’s earth
Trading in their rosaries and trying to buy some worth
An altered boy on his knees,
Screams “Oh God, do you believe in me?”
But the future is here
And the dawn that divides night and day is clear
Oh God, do you believe in me?
Aktuelle Tourdaten:
2018-04-13 Nantes
2018-04-14 Brest
2018-04-15 Orleans
2018-04-23 Prag Zizkovska Noc Festival
2018-04-24 Prag Zizkovska Noc Festival
2018-05-11 London The Finsbury Pub