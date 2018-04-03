Don't Let the Devil Ride

Sein erstes Gospel-Album hat der US-Amerikaner Paul Thorn gemacht. Es stellt eine Sammlung von Stücken dar, die ursprünglich von schwarzen Musikern bzw. Bands aus dem Süden der USA aufgenommen wurden.

“Don’t Let The Devil Ride”, so der Titel seines Albums, wurde von Billy Maddox und Colin Linden koproduziert und an drei legendären Orten in den USA eingespielt: Sam Phillips Recording in Memphis, Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals und Preservation Hall in New Orleans. Auf “Don’t Let the Devil Ride” sind auch The Blind Boys of Alabama , The McCrary Sisters , The Preservation Hall Jazz Horns and Bonnie Bishop zu hören. So schön können Gospel sein.

Tracks:

1 – Come on Let’s Go (03:29)

2 – The Half Has Never Been Told (02:49)

3 – You Got to Move (03:08)

4 – Keep Holdin’ On (03:08)

5 – He’s a Battle Axe (04:39)

6 – Something on My Mind (04:45)

7 – Soon I Will Be Done (02:50)

8 – One More River (04:44)

9 – He’ll Make a Way (03:07)

10 – Don’t Let the Devil Ride (04:59)

11 – What Should I Do (05:19)

12 – Jesus Gonna Make up My Dyin’ Bed (02:53)

13 – Love Train (06:04)

14 – The Get Back (00:49)

Band:

Bill Hinds: Electric, acoustic, and slide guitars; vocals

Dr. Love: Piano, organ, and synthesizer

Ralph Friedrichsen: Bass guitar, vocals

Jeffrey Perkins: Drums and percussion

