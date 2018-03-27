Sometimes Just the Sky

Die erst vor wenigen Wochen 60 Jahre alt gewordene, fünfmalige Grammygewinnerin Mary Chapin Carpenter hat mit ihrem neuen Album “Sometimes Just the Sky” ein Best-Of-Album veröffentlicht, das keine einfache Zusammenstellung alter Aufnahmen ist. Mary Chapin Carpenter suchte zwölf ihrer Lieblingsstücke zusammen und spielte sie in Neuinterpretationen ein. Als Zugabe gibt es einen neuen Titel, nämlich das Titelstück “Sometimes Just the Sky”.

Für die Aufnahmen ging sie ins Real World Studio von Peter Gabriel nach England und beauftragte Ethan Johns als Produzenten. Mit Duke Levine an der Gitarre und einer von Johns zusammengestellten Band wurde das Album live im Studio eingespielt. Zum Albumtitel erläutert Carpenter:

“I read a beautiful interview with Patti Smith in which she said that you don’t have to look far or wide, and it doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive or madness in order to find things to soothe you in life, or to be happy about. Sometimes just the sky makes everything fall into perspective.”

Wer die Musik Mary Chapin Carpenters mag, wird auch “Sometimes Just the Sky” mögen.

Tracks:

1. Heroes and Heroines

2. What Does It Mean To Travel

3. I Have A Need For Solitude

4. One Small Heart

5. The Moon and St. Christopher

6. Superman

7. Naked To The Eye

8. Rhythm of the Blues

9. This is Love

10. Jericho

11. The Calling

12. This Shirt

13. Sometimes Just The Sky

In Ermangelung eines neuen Videos:



