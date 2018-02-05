Werke von Rued Langgaard

Das dänische Label Dacapo hat erwartungsgemäß eine große Anzahl von Werken des Dänen Rued Langgaard (1893-1952) in seinem Programm. Dieser lange Zeit übersehene Komponist zeichnet sich durch eine große Kreativität aus und gilt als Querdenker. Er passt stilistisch in keine Schublade.

Sfærernes Musik

“Sfærernes Musik” (“Sphärenmusik”) entstand in den Jahren 1916 bis 1918 und wurde 1919 veröffentlicht. Es ist für zwei Orchester, Chor, Orgel und Gesangssolisten geschrieben.

DK 0535

1 – Music of the Spheres, BVN 128: I. Like Sunbeams on a Coffin Decorated with Sweet Smelling Flowers (03:01)

2 – Music of the Spheres, BVN 128: II. Like the Twinkling of Stars in the Blue Sky at Sunset (03:20)

3 – Music of the Spheres, BVN 128: III. Like Light and the Depths (02:21)

4 – Music of the Spheres, BVN 128: IV. Like the Refraction of Sunbeams in the Waves (01:03)

5 – Music of the Spheres, BVN 128: V. Like the Twinkling of a Pearl of Dew in the Sun on a Beautiful Summer’s Morning (00:33)

6 – Music of the Spheres, BVN 128: VI. Longing – Despair – Ecstasy (03:46)

7 – Music of the Spheres, BVN 128: VII. Soul of the World – Abyss – All Soul’s Day (02:25)

8 – Music of the Spheres, BVN 128: VIII. I Wish …! (01:17)

9 – Music of the Spheres, BVN 128: IX. Chaos – Ruin – Far and Near (02:14)

10 – Music of the Spheres, BVN 128: X. Flowers Wither (01:32)

11 – Music of the Spheres, BVN 128: XI. Glimpse of the Sun Through Tears (06:04)

12 – Music of the Spheres, BVN 128: XII. Bells Pealing. Look! He Comes (01:53)

13 – Music of the Spheres, BVN 128: XIII. The Gospel of Flowers – From the Far Distance (02:39)

14 – Music of the Spheres, BVN 128: XIV. The New Day (01:25)

15 – Music of the Spheres, BVN 128: XV. The End. Antichrist – Christ (06:26)

16 – The Time of the End, BVN 243: I. Antichrist. Prelude (09:34)

17 – The Time of the End, BVN 243: II. At the End of Time (05:06)

18 – The Time of the End, BVN 243: III. Towards the End of the World (04:23)

19 – The Time of the End, BVN 243: IV. The Catastrophe (05:08)

20 – From the Deep, BVN 414 (07:34)

Besetzung:

Inger Dam-Jensen: Sopran

Peter Lodahl: Tenor

Johan Reuter: Bariton

Hetna Regitze Bruun: Mezzo-Sopran

Danish National Vocal Ensemble

Danish National Symphony Orchestra

String Quartets, Vol. 1, 2, 3

Die Streichquartette Rued Langgaards sind Jugendwerke, die sowohl seine nostalgisch-romantische Seite als auch seine visionäre Modernität zeigen. Diese Aufnahmen präsentieren erstmals alle acht Quartette Langgaards in einer Interpretation des jungen Nightingale Streichquartetts auf Basis der überarbeiteten Rued Langgaard Edition.

String Quartets, Vol. 1

1 – String Quartet No. 2, BVN 145: I. Bortdragende Stormskyer (Storm Clouds Receding) (08:35)

2 – String Quartet No. 2, BVN 145: II. Bortkorende Tog (Train Passing By) (02:18)

3 – String Quartet No. 2, BVN 145: III. Skumrende Landskab (Landscape in Twilight) (06:18)

4 – String Quartet No. 2, BVN 145: IV. Vandring (The Walk) (07:57)

5 – String Quartet No. 3, BVN 183: I. Poco allegro rapinsoso (07:29)

6 – String Quartet No. 3, BVN 183: II. Presto scherzo artifizioso (01:40)

7 – String Quartet No. 3, BVN 183: III. Tranquillo (05:35)

8 – String Quartet No. 6, BVN 160 (15:06)

9 – Variations on Mig hjertelig nu laenges, BVN 71: Introduction: Solenne sostenuto, lento (01:25)

10 – Variation 1: Andante sostenuto (01:21)

11 – Variation 2: Poco lento sempre tranquillo (01:36)

12 – Variation 3: Lento (01:30)

13 – Variation 4: Andante sostenuto – Lento – Andante sostenuto (02:23)

14 – Variation 5: Poco allegro tranquillo (02:06)

15 – Variation 6: Tranquillo sospirando (02:38)

16 – Variation 7: Poco allegro maestoso – Allegro fiero – Piu tranquillo (02:21)

String Quartets, Vol. 2

1 – Rosengaardsspil (Rose Garden Play), BVN 153: I. Interior: Poco andantino semplice (07:48)

2 – Rosengaardsspil (Rose Garden Play), BVN 153: II. Mozart: Molto vivace e scherzoso (04:34)

3 – Rosengaardsspil (Rose Garden Play), BVN 153: III. Draabefald (Drop Fall): Tranquillo dolente e misterioso (06:59)

4 – Rosengaardsspil (Rose Garden Play), BVN 153: IV. Rococo: Poco con moto (05:55)

5 – String Quartet in A-Flat Major, BVN 155: I. Allegro con brio (06:29)

6 – String Quartet in A-Flat Major, BVN 155: II. Molto allegro scherzando (03:05)

7 – String Quartet in A-Flat Major, BVN 155: III. Lento dolente (05:46)

8 – String Quartet in A-Flat Major, BVN 155: IV. Allegro agitato (07:13)

9 – String Quartet No. 4, BVN 215, “Sommerdage” (Summer Days): I. Andante scherzoso (07:22)

10 – String Quartet No. 4, BVN 215, “Sommerdage” (Summer Days): II. Scherzoso (03:36)

11 – String Quartet No. 4, BVN 215, “Sommerdage” (Summer Days): III. Sostenuto – Allegro, scherzoso (09:36)

String Quartets, Vol. 3

1 – String Quartet No. 1, BVN 68: I. Andante ma non troppo – Piu tranquillo (08:49)

2 – String Quartet No. 1, BVN 68: II. Allegretto scherzando – Piu tranquillo – Lento (06:59)

3 – String Quartet No. 1, BVN 68: III. Grave – Allegro – Grave – Allegro – Grave (11:55)

4 – String Quartet No. 1, BVN 68: IV. Sostenuto – [L’istesso tempo] – Piu allargando (09:49)

5 – String Quartet No. 5, BVN 189: I. Andante quasi andantino misterioso (12:54)

6 – String Quartet No. 5, BVN 189: II. Scherzo grazioso (03:48)

7 – String Quartet No. 5, BVN 189: III. Lento misterioso (05:44)

8 – String Quartet No. 5, BVN 189: IV. Lento – Allegro quasi andantino (07:26)

9 – String Quartet Movement, BVN 408, “Italian Scherzo” (01:57)

Besetzung:

Gunvor Sihm: Violine

Josefine Dalsgaard: Violine

Marie Louise Broholt Jensen: Bratsche

Louisa Schwab: Cello

