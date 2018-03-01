Brandi Carlile
By The Way, I Forgive You

Die US-Amerikanische Singer-Songwriterin Brandi Carlile hat mit ihrer bewährten Mannschaft, die im Kern aus den Zwillingen Tim und Phil Hanseroth besteht, das Album “By The Way, I Forgive You” hervorgebracht. Den ersten großen Erfolg hatte die Künstlerin mit ihrem zweiten Album “The Story” (2007, von T-Bone Burnett produziert).

“By The Way, I Forgive You” wurde im legendären RCA Studio A in Nashville aufgenommen. Leider fehlt es der Produktion insgesamt etwas an Fingerspitzengefühl. Ansonsten – vor allem gesanglich – ist das Album durchaus ganz passabel.

Tracks:
1 – Every Time I Hear That Song (04:01)
2 – The Joke (04:39)
3 – Hold Out Your Hand (04:22)
4 – The Mother (03:16)
5 – Whatever You Do (04:07)
6 – Fulton County Jane Doe (04:43)
7 – Sugartooth (04:28)
8 – Most Of All (03:51)
9 – Harder To Forgive (04:06)
10 – Party Of One (05:47)

Mitwirkende:
Brandi Carlile (Gesang, Gitarre, Piano)
Tim Hanseroth (Gesang, Bass)
Phil Hanseroth (Gesang, Gitarre)
Dave Cobb (Gitarre, Percussions, Produktion)
Shooter Jennings (Piano, Orgel, Produktion)
Chris Powell (Schlagzeug)
Josh Neumann (Cello)
John Mark Painter (Horn)


Ihr alter Hit:

Orientierungshilfe

By The Way, I Forgive You

Die US-Amerikanische Singer-Songwriterin Brandi Carlile hat mit ihrer bewährten Mannschaft, die im Kern aus den Zwillingen Tim und Phil Hanseroth besteht, das Album “By The Way, I Forgive You” hervorgebracht. Den ersten großen Erfolg hatte die Künstlerin mit ihrem zweiten Album “The Story” (2007, von T-Bone Burnett produziert).

“By The Way, I Forgive You” wurde im legendären RCA Studio A in Nashville aufgenommen. Leider fehlt es der Produktion insgesamt etwas an Fingerspitzengefühl. Ansonsten – vor allem gesanglich – ist das Album durchaus ganz passabel.

Tracks:
1 – Every Time I Hear That Song (04:01)
2 – The Joke (04:39)
3 – Hold Out Your Hand (04:22)
4 – The Mother (03:16)
5 – Whatever You Do (04:07)
6 – Fulton County Jane Doe (04:43)
7 – Sugartooth (04:28)
8 – Most Of All (03:51)
9 – Harder To Forgive (04:06)
10 – Party Of One (05:47)

Mitwirkende:
Brandi Carlile (Gesang, Gitarre, Piano)
Tim Hanseroth (Gesang, Bass)
Phil Hanseroth (Gesang, Gitarre)
Dave Cobb (Gitarre, Percussions, Produktion)
Shooter Jennings (Piano, Orgel, Produktion)
Chris Powell (Schlagzeug)
Josh Neumann (Cello)
John Mark Painter (Horn)


Ihr alter Hit:

Text date: 2018-03-01  
Text: © Global Music Magazine  
Photo credits: © Atlantic
Label: Atlantic
Distributor: Warner Music Group
Producer: Dave Cobb, Shooter Jennings
Barcode: 075679885456
Duration: 00:43:25
Tracks: 10
Ident-Code: 12965/52/1


Share

Related reviews:


Shooter Jennings: The wolf

Orientierungshilfe

Translation

INTO ENGLISH (using Google translator)

Artikelnavigation

Bitte beachten Sie die folgenden Hinweise zum Urheberrecht

Alle Artikel unserer Webseiten sind durch das Urheberrecht geschützt. Das Kopieren und Verbreiten unserer Artikel bedarf in jedem Fall unsere ausdrückliche Zustimmung. Bei fremden Artikeln bedarf es in jedem Fall der Zustimmung des jeweiligen Rechteinhabers.

Ist als Textquelle nicht "Global Music Magazine" angegeben, handelt es sich um einen externen Artikel. Für den Inhalt dieser auf diese Weise gekennzeichneten Artikel sind die jeweils genannten Autoren bzw. Quellen verantwortlich. Die Inhalte der Artikel spiegeln nicht zwangsläufig die Meinung der Redaktion wieder. Achten Sie also unbedingt auf die angebene Textquelle.

Das Vorgenannte gilt entsprechend auch für Abbildungen und Fotos.

Weitere Hinweise zu diesen Themen finden Sie in unserem Impressum.