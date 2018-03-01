By The Way, I Forgive You

Die US-Amerikanische Singer-Songwriterin Brandi Carlile hat mit ihrer bewährten Mannschaft, die im Kern aus den Zwillingen Tim und Phil Hanseroth besteht, das Album “By The Way, I Forgive You” hervorgebracht. Den ersten großen Erfolg hatte die Künstlerin mit ihrem zweiten Album “The Story” (2007, von T-Bone Burnett produziert).

“By The Way, I Forgive You” wurde im legendären RCA Studio A in Nashville aufgenommen. Leider fehlt es der Produktion insgesamt etwas an Fingerspitzengefühl. Ansonsten – vor allem gesanglich – ist das Album durchaus ganz passabel.

Tracks:

1 – Every Time I Hear That Song (04:01)

2 – The Joke (04:39)

3 – Hold Out Your Hand (04:22)

4 – The Mother (03:16)

5 – Whatever You Do (04:07)

6 – Fulton County Jane Doe (04:43)

7 – Sugartooth (04:28)

8 – Most Of All (03:51)

9 – Harder To Forgive (04:06)

10 – Party Of One (05:47)

Mitwirkende:

Brandi Carlile (Gesang, Gitarre, Piano)

Tim Hanseroth (Gesang, Bass)

Phil Hanseroth (Gesang, Gitarre)

Dave Cobb (Gitarre, Percussions, Produktion)

Shooter Jennings (Piano, Orgel, Produktion)

Chris Powell (Schlagzeug)

Josh Neumann (Cello)

John Mark Painter (Horn)



Ihr alter Hit:



Orientierungshilfe