Décroche

Das in Berlin beheimatete Duo Bonnie Li befasst sich mit ihrer neuen Single “Décroche” sehr umfassend mit dem Thema Sucht:

“Décrocher is a French verb which means to pick up the phone. It also means to take down what was hooked, to kick off a habit, to switch off. The song explores the highs and the lows of an addiction and its effect on its entourage.”

“Décroche” ist in drei Sprachen gesungen – Englisch, Französisch und Mandarin. Bonnie erklärt dazu:

“I wanted to describe the topic using 3 different languages: the song starts in French showing the poetic and melancholic aspect of the addiction, the chorus is in Chinese Mandarin representing the little cute voice that draws you back to it, the rest of the verses are in English, because it’s a matter that speaks to everyone.”