Das in Berlin beheimatete Duo Bonnie Li befasst sich mit ihrer neuen Single “Décroche” sehr umfassend mit dem Thema Sucht:
“Décrocher is a French verb which means to pick up the phone. It also means to take down what was hooked, to kick off a habit, to switch off. The song explores the highs and the lows of an addiction and its effect on its entourage.”
“Décroche” ist in drei Sprachen gesungen – Englisch, Französisch und Mandarin. Bonnie erklärt dazu:
“I wanted to describe the topic using 3 different languages: the song starts in French showing the poetic and melancholic aspect of the addiction, the chorus is in Chinese Mandarin representing the little cute voice that draws you back to it, the rest of the verses are in English, because it’s a matter that speaks to everyone.”
Stark, düster, tolle Stimme. Nach dieser neuen Single von Bonnie Li wird es Zeit, dass bald mal ein Full-Length-Album folgt.
Das in Berlin beheimatete Duo Bonnie Li befasst sich mit ihrer neuen Single “Décroche” sehr umfassend mit dem Thema Sucht:
“Décrocher is a French verb which means to pick up the phone. It also means to take down what was hooked, to kick off a habit, to switch off. The song explores the highs and the lows of an addiction and its effect on its entourage.”
“Décroche” ist in drei Sprachen gesungen – Englisch, Französisch und Mandarin. Bonnie erklärt dazu:
“I wanted to describe the topic using 3 different languages: the song starts in French showing the poetic and melancholic aspect of the addiction, the chorus is in Chinese Mandarin representing the little cute voice that draws you back to it, the rest of the verses are in English, because it’s a matter that speaks to everyone.”
Stark, düster, tolle Stimme. Nach dieser neuen Single von Bonnie Li wird es Zeit, dass bald mal ein Full-Length-Album folgt.
Bitte beachten Sie die folgenden Hinweise zum Urheberrecht
Alle Artikel unserer Webseiten sind durch das Urheberrecht geschützt. Das Kopieren und Verbreiten unserer Artikel bedarf in jedem Fall unsere ausdrückliche Zustimmung. Bei fremden Artikeln bedarf es in jedem Fall der Zustimmung des jeweiligen Rechteinhabers.
Ist als Textquelle nicht "Global Music Magazine" angegeben, handelt es sich um einen externen Artikel. Für den Inhalt dieser auf diese Weise gekennzeichneten Artikel sind die jeweils genannten Autoren bzw. Quellen verantwortlich. Die Inhalte der Artikel spiegeln nicht zwangsläufig die Meinung der Redaktion wieder. Achten Sie also unbedingt auf die angebene Textquelle.
Das Vorgenannte gilt entsprechend auch für Abbildungen und Fotos.
Weitere Hinweise zu diesen Themen finden Sie in unserem Impressum.
Wir verwenden auf unseren Webseiten Cookies. Wenn Sie unsere Webseiten nutzen, erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden.
We use cookies on our website. If you continue to use our website you agree with the usage of cookies.Ok