Auri
Frage: Was kommt dabei heraus, wenn sich eine Pop-Sängerin mit zwei Symphonic-Metallern zusammentut? Die Antwort: Auri.

Auri ist das neue Projekt von Nighwish-Gründer Tuomas Holopainen und der hübschen finnischen Chanteuse Johanna Kurkela , die er 2015 geehelicht hat und die auch schon mit Sonata Arctica gearbeitet hat. Weiters ist der Multiinstrumentalist Troy Donockley (auch von Nightwish) beteiligt.

Wenn man das jeweilige Lokalkolorit überhört, erinnert das neue selbstbetitelte Debüt von Auri irgendwie an Blackmore’s Night. “Auri” ist soeben bei Nuclear Blast erschienen.

Tracks:
1 – The Space Between (04:58)
2 – I Hope Your World Is Kind (05:00)
3 – Skeleton Tree (04:17)
4 – Desert Flower (06:01)
5 – Night 13 (04:22)
6 – See (05:11)
7 – The Name Of The Wind (03:48)
8 – Aphrodite Rising (05:31)
9 – Savant (04:25)
10 – Underthing Solstice (07:06)
11 – Them Thar Chanterelles (feat. Liquor in the Well) (05:21)

Line-Up:
Johanna Kurkela: Voices & viola
Tuomas Holopainen: Keys & backing voices
Troy Donockley: Acoustic and electric guitars, bouzouki, uilleann pipes, low whistles, aerophone, bodhran, keys, voices



Orientierungshilfe

Text date: 2018-03-26  
