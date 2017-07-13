7hard
Zehnjähriges Jubiläum

Das deutsche Label 7hard feiert seinen zehnten Geburtstag gleich mit mehreren Samplern. Jede Woche wurde ab Anfang 2018 ein neuer 7hard-Sampler veröffentlicht, jeweils nach unterschiedlichen Themen und Genres zusammengestellt – ganze sieben an der Zahl.

Symphonic Rock Hymns

1 – To Atlantis – Ember Sea (04:10)
2 – Occasion – No Rules (05:18)
3 – All Alone – Agonizer (04:51)
4 – More Than Meets the Eye – Silver Bullet (03:45)
5 – The Power to Dream – A Sound Mind (05:11)
6 – Beastly Hybris – Kambrium (05:23)
7 – Where Heroes Rise – Milta (03:46)
8 – We Were Kings – The Boyscout (03:27)
9 – Slaughterhouse – Silver Bullet (04:28)
10 – Everyday I Die – Everyday I Die (04:00)
11 – Eternity – Tigersclaw (05:05)
12 – Spettralia – Setanera (05:08)
13 – Whatever You Want – Morlas Memoria (03:45)
14 – Dilemma – Dylem (05:47)
15 – Spellbound by a Nightmare – Kambrium (05:09)
16 – The Final Countdown – Kee Marcello (05:00)

Rock Ballads

1 – Carrie – Kee Marcello (04:32)
2 – Out West – The Senton Bombs (05:41)
3 – Silent Chords – Andy Wilsing (03:03)
4 – Can’t Take Anymore – Dylem (04:51)
5 – I Don’t Want to Say Goodbye – Silver Horses (04:31)
6 – How Can a Good Thing Hurt so Bad – Maggie’s Madness (05:10)
7 – Haze – Agonizer (03:36)
8 – So Here I Am – Catwalk (05:26)
9 – Hold On – Scavanger (07:17)
10 – Talking to an Angel – The Boyscout (03:25)
11 – Luna (My Love) – Feline Melinda (05:46)
12 – I Still Miss You – Grey Attack (05:19)
13 – Father of Mine – Jānis Bukums (04:34)
14 – Death Is Beauty – Maryann Cotton (03:50)
15 – Out of the Blue – Restless Bones (03:50)
16 – Divine Bullshit – Glamory (06:46)
17 – Leave – LoVeu2 (04:54)

Rock’n’Growl

1 – Get Up – 3rd Grade Burn (02:38)
2 – Spirit Maker – The Matter of China (04:02)
3 – I Want It All – Slate Grey (04:21)
4 – Life and Death – Acid Death (07:20)
5 – Whirlwind Purification – Burn Down Eden (02:37)
6 – The Call of the Wolves – Dark Embrace (03:16)
7 – Karman Line – Diffracture (03:57)
8 – Drown in Red Water – Everyday I Die (04:21)
9 – Oppressive Magnetism – Ghost Lights (02:33)
10 – Inside the Nightmare – Contamination (05:16)
11 – The Blind Legion – Halls of Oblivion (04:18)
12 – Matrix of Power – Mass Hypnosis (03:13)
13 – Chapter 88 – Memento (05:22)
14 – Liar – Proke (03:59)
15 – Upon Request – Sector (04:02)
16 – Attackier mich – Treibstoff (04:41)
17 – Destiny – STRYDEGOR (05:52)
18 – The Last Bullet – Texas Cornflake Massacre (03:49)
19 – Ruins – Syndemic (03:57)
20 – Get Down – Psycho Choke (03:59)

Prog Rock Pearls

1 – Kaleidoscope, Pt. 1 – Cuerock (08:48)
2 – Harbour – Coal & Crayon (09:21)
3 – Woods – Grand Massive (02:33)
4 – In a Sea of Mist – Karlahan (06:13)
5 – Autumn Leaves – Pancake (08:35)
6 – Sleepwalk – Pressure Points (09:19)
7 – Idea, pt. 5 – Lunocode (07:26)
8 – Twisted Mind – Dark Lambency (05:21)
9 – Isolation – Everyday I Die (04:42)
10 – Dreamshade – Illusory (07:53)
11 – The Lemming Project – Inishmore (12:48)

Power To The Metal

1 – Trooper – Agonizer (03:45)
2 – Apocalyptic Sense – Minotauro (04:58)
3 – Hands of Steel – No Rules (05:39)
4 – More Than Meets the Eye – Silver Bullet (03:45)
5 – Pieces – Agonizer (03:58)
6 – Everybody Here – Feline Melinda (04:48)
7 – Seven – Minotauro (06:00)
8 – Seven Moons – Forty Shades (03:49)
9 – Bleak – Illusory (03:21)
10 – Black Winged Sun – Forty Shades (03:22)
11 – Within the Dark – Silver Bullet (08:23)
12 – Dream and Rock On – No Rules (04:07)

Neue Deutsche Härte

1 – Wer wir sind – Kaiju (03:16)
2 – Dunkelste Nacht – Hear Me Loud (03:28)
3 – Schienenwolf – Bellgrave (03:54)
4 – Das Meer – Hellhead (03:45)
5 – Meereswut – STRYDEGOR (06:54)
6 – Im Auge des Sturms – Nachtgreif (04:54)
7 – Verwirrung – Kaisers Bart (06:37)
8 – Challenger Tief – Kaiju (04:12)
9 – Panzerherz – Bellgrave (05:01)
10 – Attackier mich – Treibstoff (04:41)
11 – Lied von Tod und Krieg – Incantatem (05:33)
12 – Die Häupter meiner Feinde – Abrogation (03:36)
13 – Totenwache – Abrogation (04:15)
14 – Einsame Rache – Incantatem (05:28)
15 – Berührung – Kaisers Bart (04:29)
16 – Guantanamo Express – Hellhead (03:34)
17 – Gefängnis – Treibstoff (04:41)

Rough’n’Dirty Rock’n’Roll

1 – Rock ‘N Roll Hero – Razzmattazz (04:32)
2 – Rollin’ – Crossplane (02:56)
3 – Pelvis Pusher – Down Dirty Dogs (03:08)
4 – Going Under – Going Down – Yiek (04:21)
5 – Desperado – Dirty Age (03:13)
6 – Back Door – Restless Bones (04:11)
7 – Drunk and Alone – Bad Image Company (03:54)
8 – Deal with It – The Boyscout (03:34)
9 – Muddy in My Head – Backwater (03:25)
10 – Turnaround – Maggie’s Madness (03:46)
11 – Nonumberland – Andromeda Zoo (03:30)
12 – Strange Days – Shawn James (03:32)
13 – No Goin’ Back – Wasptress (04:18)
14 – She’s Lying – Jānis Bukums (04:20)
15 – Inside Your Head – Grey Attack (04:54)
16 – Dog Eat Dog – Kee Marcello (04:02)
17 – Little Blue Pill – Noah Veil And The Dogs Of Heaven (03:51)
18 – Don’t Sell Your Soul – M.A.D. (03:22)
19 – Sell My Soul – Scumdogz (04:39)
20 – Holy Guitar – Catweazle (03:50)
21 – Fighting for Your Life – Freakhouse (04:18)
22 – Late Again – Scavanger (04:49)
23 – Trailblazer – The Senton Bombs (05:20)
24 – Skullboogey- Man – Skullboogey (04:26)
25 – Hell Yeah! – Glamory (03:52)

Text date: 2018-03-04  
Text: © Global Music Magazine  
Photo credits: © 7hard
Label: 7hard
Ident-Code: 12997/68/1


