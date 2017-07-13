Zehnjähriges Jubiläum

Das deutsche Label 7hard feiert seinen zehnten Geburtstag gleich mit mehreren Samplern. Jede Woche wurde ab Anfang 2018 ein neuer 7hard-Sampler veröffentlicht, jeweils nach unterschiedlichen Themen und Genres zusammengestellt – ganze sieben an der Zahl.

Symphonic Rock Hymns

1 – To Atlantis – Ember Sea (04:10)

2 – Occasion – No Rules (05:18)

3 – All Alone – Agonizer (04:51)

4 – More Than Meets the Eye – Silver Bullet (03:45)

5 – The Power to Dream – A Sound Mind (05:11)

6 – Beastly Hybris – Kambrium (05:23)

7 – Where Heroes Rise – Milta (03:46)

8 – We Were Kings – The Boyscout (03:27)

9 – Slaughterhouse – Silver Bullet (04:28)

10 – Everyday I Die – Everyday I Die (04:00)

11 – Eternity – Tigersclaw (05:05)

12 – Spettralia – Setanera (05:08)

13 – Whatever You Want – Morlas Memoria (03:45)

14 – Dilemma – Dylem (05:47)

15 – Spellbound by a Nightmare – Kambrium (05:09)

16 – The Final Countdown – Kee Marcello (05:00)

Rock Ballads

1 – Carrie – Kee Marcello (04:32)

2 – Out West – The Senton Bombs (05:41)

3 – Silent Chords – Andy Wilsing (03:03)

4 – Can’t Take Anymore – Dylem (04:51)

5 – I Don’t Want to Say Goodbye – Silver Horses (04:31)

6 – How Can a Good Thing Hurt so Bad – Maggie’s Madness (05:10)

7 – Haze – Agonizer (03:36)

8 – So Here I Am – Catwalk (05:26)

9 – Hold On – Scavanger (07:17)

10 – Talking to an Angel – The Boyscout (03:25)

11 – Luna (My Love) – Feline Melinda (05:46)

12 – I Still Miss You – Grey Attack (05:19)

13 – Father of Mine – Jānis Bukums (04:34)

14 – Death Is Beauty – Maryann Cotton (03:50)

15 – Out of the Blue – Restless Bones (03:50)

16 – Divine Bullshit – Glamory (06:46)

17 – Leave – LoVeu2 (04:54)

Rock’n’Growl

1 – Get Up – 3rd Grade Burn (02:38)

2 – Spirit Maker – The Matter of China (04:02)

3 – I Want It All – Slate Grey (04:21)

4 – Life and Death – Acid Death (07:20)

5 – Whirlwind Purification – Burn Down Eden (02:37)

6 – The Call of the Wolves – Dark Embrace (03:16)

7 – Karman Line – Diffracture (03:57)

8 – Drown in Red Water – Everyday I Die (04:21)

9 – Oppressive Magnetism – Ghost Lights (02:33)

10 – Inside the Nightmare – Contamination (05:16)

11 – The Blind Legion – Halls of Oblivion (04:18)

12 – Matrix of Power – Mass Hypnosis (03:13)

13 – Chapter 88 – Memento (05:22)

14 – Liar – Proke (03:59)

15 – Upon Request – Sector (04:02)

16 – Attackier mich – Treibstoff (04:41)

17 – Destiny – STRYDEGOR (05:52)

18 – The Last Bullet – Texas Cornflake Massacre (03:49)

19 – Ruins – Syndemic (03:57)

20 – Get Down – Psycho Choke (03:59)

Prog Rock Pearls

1 – Kaleidoscope, Pt. 1 – Cuerock (08:48)

2 – Harbour – Coal & Crayon (09:21)

3 – Woods – Grand Massive (02:33)

4 – In a Sea of Mist – Karlahan (06:13)

5 – Autumn Leaves – Pancake (08:35)

6 – Sleepwalk – Pressure Points (09:19)

7 – Idea, pt. 5 – Lunocode (07:26)

8 – Twisted Mind – Dark Lambency (05:21)

9 – Isolation – Everyday I Die (04:42)

10 – Dreamshade – Illusory (07:53)

11 – The Lemming Project – Inishmore (12:48)

Power To The Metal

1 – Trooper – Agonizer (03:45)

2 – Apocalyptic Sense – Minotauro (04:58)

3 – Hands of Steel – No Rules (05:39)

4 – More Than Meets the Eye – Silver Bullet (03:45)

5 – Pieces – Agonizer (03:58)

6 – Everybody Here – Feline Melinda (04:48)

7 – Seven – Minotauro (06:00)

8 – Seven Moons – Forty Shades (03:49)

9 – Bleak – Illusory (03:21)

10 – Black Winged Sun – Forty Shades (03:22)

11 – Within the Dark – Silver Bullet (08:23)

12 – Dream and Rock On – No Rules (04:07)

Neue Deutsche Härte

1 – Wer wir sind – Kaiju (03:16)

2 – Dunkelste Nacht – Hear Me Loud (03:28)

3 – Schienenwolf – Bellgrave (03:54)

4 – Das Meer – Hellhead (03:45)

5 – Meereswut – STRYDEGOR (06:54)

6 – Im Auge des Sturms – Nachtgreif (04:54)

7 – Verwirrung – Kaisers Bart (06:37)

8 – Challenger Tief – Kaiju (04:12)

9 – Panzerherz – Bellgrave (05:01)

10 – Attackier mich – Treibstoff (04:41)

11 – Lied von Tod und Krieg – Incantatem (05:33)

12 – Die Häupter meiner Feinde – Abrogation (03:36)

13 – Totenwache – Abrogation (04:15)

14 – Einsame Rache – Incantatem (05:28)

15 – Berührung – Kaisers Bart (04:29)

16 – Guantanamo Express – Hellhead (03:34)

17 – Gefängnis – Treibstoff (04:41)

Rough’n’Dirty Rock’n’Roll

1 – Rock ‘N Roll Hero – Razzmattazz (04:32)

2 – Rollin’ – Crossplane (02:56)

3 – Pelvis Pusher – Down Dirty Dogs (03:08)

4 – Going Under – Going Down – Yiek (04:21)

5 – Desperado – Dirty Age (03:13)

6 – Back Door – Restless Bones (04:11)

7 – Drunk and Alone – Bad Image Company (03:54)

8 – Deal with It – The Boyscout (03:34)

9 – Muddy in My Head – Backwater (03:25)

10 – Turnaround – Maggie’s Madness (03:46)

11 – Nonumberland – Andromeda Zoo (03:30)

12 – Strange Days – Shawn James (03:32)

13 – No Goin’ Back – Wasptress (04:18)

14 – She’s Lying – Jānis Bukums (04:20)

15 – Inside Your Head – Grey Attack (04:54)

16 – Dog Eat Dog – Kee Marcello (04:02)

17 – Little Blue Pill – Noah Veil And The Dogs Of Heaven (03:51)

18 – Don’t Sell Your Soul – M.A.D. (03:22)

19 – Sell My Soul – Scumdogz (04:39)

20 – Holy Guitar – Catweazle (03:50)

21 – Fighting for Your Life – Freakhouse (04:18)

22 – Late Again – Scavanger (04:49)

23 – Trailblazer – The Senton Bombs (05:20)

24 – Skullboogey- Man – Skullboogey (04:26)

25 – Hell Yeah! – Glamory (03:52)

