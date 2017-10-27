Two Dogs

Ein Urvieh der amerikanischen Blues-Rock-Szene ist Ted Horowitz, besser bekannt als Popa Chubby. Heute erscheint ein neues Album des in New York geborenen Musikers mit der stattlichen Erscheinung. Der Titel des Album ist “Two Dogs”.

Auf die Frage nach dem Hintergrund für den Albumtitel erzählt Horowitz:

“It’s an old fable – 2 dogs, 2 wolves. We have become polarized as a race. There is a battle inside each of us. Each day we rise and must choose our path calling upon each other and our own spirits for strength and courage. The dog we feed is the one that rules the dog we starve dies of neglect. It is up to each of us to use our spirit to feed the dog that will enable all of us to thrive. I believe in the triumph of the human spirit, I believe that a grain of hope is more powerful than a mountain of fear. And I believe I love. We are here to love. Love each other, love the gift that is this life, and love music. So my dear friends, I make this offering to you with love, hope and the awareness that the dog I feed is the one that will help me to bring all the love in my soul to you.”