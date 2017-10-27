Ein Urvieh der amerikanischen Blues-Rock-Szene ist Ted Horowitz, besser bekannt als Popa Chubby. Heute erscheint ein neues Album des in New York geborenen Musikers mit der stattlichen Erscheinung. Der Titel des Album ist “Two Dogs”.
Auf die Frage nach dem Hintergrund für den Albumtitel erzählt Horowitz:
“It’s an old fable – 2 dogs, 2 wolves. We have become polarized as a race. There is a battle inside each of us. Each day we rise and must choose our path calling upon each other and our own spirits for strength and courage. The dog we feed is the one that rules the dog we starve dies of neglect. It is up to each of us to use our spirit to feed the dog that will enable all of us to thrive. I believe in the triumph of the human spirit, I believe that a grain of hope is more powerful than a mountain of fear. And I believe I love. We are here to love. Love each other, love the gift that is this life, and love music. So my dear friends, I make this offering to you with love, hope and the awareness that the dog I feed is the one that will help me to bring all the love in my soul to you.”
Wie zuletzt auf “The Catfish” entzückt uns Popa Chubby wieder mit seiner Stilvielfalt und seinem kantigen und dem für das Bluesgenre teils ungewohnten Sound. Es liegt sicher an der Vielzahl und der Unterschiedlichkeit seiner musikalischen Idole: Neben den Größen der Bluesszene, nennt er Jimi Hendrix , Led Zeppelin, Cream , the Stooges und Motörhead .
Da verwundert es nicht, dass sein zwar blues-getränkter Stil oftmals kein reiner Blues ist. Augenzwinkernd beschreibt er die Gefährlichkeit der Blues-Protagonisten:
“Since I’d grown up on Hendrix, Cream and Led Zeppelin, when I started playing blues in New York clubs I understood that the blues should be dangerous, too. It wasn’t just from playing in punk bands. Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters were dangerous men. They’d cut or shoot you if they thought it was necessary, and Little Walter packed a gun and wouldn’t hesitate to use it. That danger is a real part of the Blues and I keep it alive in my music.”
Mit diesem gelungenen und abwechslungsreichen Album untermauert er seinen Ruf als zeitgemäßer Blues-Interpret. Dass er über eine coole Stimme und über viel Talent beim Komponieren verfügt, sowie ein versierter Gitarrist ist, sei noch erwähnt. Gute Unterhaltung mit 68 Minuten (CD-Version) dirty old rocking blues with a modern flavour!