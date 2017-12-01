Jo'burg Record Fair

Bestimmt kein Ereignis, um schnell mal hin zu jetten, aber des herrlichen Plakats wegen, ist uns diese angeblich größte Vinylmesse Afrikas durchaus einen Hinweis wert.

SUNDAY 3 DECEMBER 2017

ROOSEVELT PARK BOWLING CLUB

Milner Avenue, Franklin Roosevelt Park, Randburg, 2195

GPS: Latitude: -26.152142 | Longitude: 27.981337

25 DEALERS, OVER 20 000+ RECORDS

TOP QUALITY NEW & USED & RARE VINYL & TAPES

AS WELL AS TURNTABLES, CLEANING SOLUTIONS & MORE

Doors 9:30AM | R50 Entry till 12:00 | Free Entry from 12:00 – 14:00

AUTOGRAPH SIGNING & PHOTO SESSIONS

JOHNNY CRADLE *NEW ALBUM OUT NOW*

BILLY FORREST *SOUTH AFRICAN MUSIC LEGEND*

(Dream Merchants, Quentin E Klopjaeger and many more)

Bring your vinyl / cds / tapes and get them signed

LIVE VINYL DJ ENTERTAINMENT

From Cape Town

ROASTIN’ RECORDS vs PERMANENT RECORD

http://joburgrecordfair.nutickets.co.za

Orientierungshilfe