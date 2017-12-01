Johannesburg
Jo'burg Record Fair

Bestimmt kein Ereignis, um schnell mal hin zu jetten, aber des herrlichen Plakats wegen, ist uns diese angeblich größte Vinylmesse Afrikas durchaus einen Hinweis wert.

Jo’burg Record Fair
SUNDAY 3 DECEMBER 2017
ROOSEVELT PARK BOWLING CLUB
Milner Avenue, Franklin Roosevelt Park, Randburg, 2195
GPS: Latitude: -26.152142 | Longitude: 27.981337

25 DEALERS, OVER 20 000+ RECORDS
TOP QUALITY NEW & USED & RARE VINYL & TAPES
AS WELL AS TURNTABLES, CLEANING SOLUTIONS & MORE
Doors 9:30AM | R50 Entry till 12:00 | Free Entry from 12:00 – 14:00

AUTOGRAPH SIGNING & PHOTO SESSIONS

JOHNNY CRADLE *NEW ALBUM OUT NOW*

BILLY FORREST *SOUTH AFRICAN MUSIC LEGEND*
(Dream Merchants, Quentin E Klopjaeger and many more)
Bring your vinyl / cds / tapes and get them signed

LIVE VINYL DJ ENTERTAINMENT
From Cape Town

ROASTIN’ RECORDS vs PERMANENT RECORD

http://joburgrecordfair.nutickets.co.za

Orientierungshilfe

Text date: 2017-12-01  
Text: © Global Music Magazine  
Photo credits: © Jo'burg Record Fair
Ident-Code: 12467/22/1


