Bestimmt kein Ereignis, um schnell mal hin zu jetten, aber des herrlichen Plakats wegen, ist uns diese angeblich größte Vinylmesse Afrikas durchaus einen Hinweis wert.
Jo’burg Record Fair
SUNDAY 3 DECEMBER 2017
ROOSEVELT PARK BOWLING CLUB
Milner Avenue, Franklin Roosevelt Park, Randburg, 2195
GPS: Latitude: -26.152142 | Longitude: 27.981337
25 DEALERS, OVER 20 000+ RECORDS
TOP QUALITY NEW & USED & RARE VINYL & TAPES
AS WELL AS TURNTABLES, CLEANING SOLUTIONS & MORE
Doors 9:30AM | R50 Entry till 12:00 | Free Entry from 12:00 – 14:00
AUTOGRAPH SIGNING & PHOTO SESSIONS
JOHNNY CRADLE *NEW ALBUM OUT NOW*
BILLY FORREST *SOUTH AFRICAN MUSIC LEGEND*
(Dream Merchants, Quentin E Klopjaeger and many more)
Bring your vinyl / cds / tapes and get them signed
LIVE VINYL DJ ENTERTAINMENT
From Cape Town
ROASTIN’ RECORDS vs PERMANENT RECORD
http://joburgrecordfair.nutickets.co.za